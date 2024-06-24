Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 5,813,688 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $574,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,036. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

