Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 52,828 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,345. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.