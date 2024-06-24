Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 265,141 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2,049.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,141 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 4,041,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

