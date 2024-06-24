Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 110,730 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

