Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $266.93 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,931,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSD traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.05. 67,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.77 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $258.12.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

