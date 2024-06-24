Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $7.49 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $607.81. 566,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,475. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $609.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

