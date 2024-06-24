Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 589.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,592. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $200.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.56.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

