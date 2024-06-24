Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,773. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

