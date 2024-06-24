Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 6,061,819 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $356,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JEPI traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

