Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 770,283 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5,869.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

