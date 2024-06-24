Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,269,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $215.63. 4,246,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,903. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

