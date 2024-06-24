Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 353,405 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 353,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,480,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $791,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,280. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $345.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day moving average is $275.67.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $71,801,440 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

