Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $9.89 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 2.9 %

HSY traded up $5.21 on Monday, reaching $187.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,288. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $261.58.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

