Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,182,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NOC stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,939. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.20 and a 200 day moving average of $460.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

