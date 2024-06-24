Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.