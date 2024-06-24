Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 220,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,938,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.