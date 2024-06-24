Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Critical Analysis

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 3.29% 61.46% 2.32% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Agent Information Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $458.29 million 1.99 $15.12 million $0.07 68.57 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Blue Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Global Blue Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

