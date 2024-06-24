Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.23. 501,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,818. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.