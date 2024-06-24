Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 484,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

