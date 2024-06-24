Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21,950.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $76.72 on Monday, hitting $828.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.80. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.