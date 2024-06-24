Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,215. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.