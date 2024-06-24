Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 13,474 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $28.11. 15,048,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,114,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of -468.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

