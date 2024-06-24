GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 5343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
GreenPower Motor Trading Down 4.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.18.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.