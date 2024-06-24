GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £7,198.44 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68).
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.32) on Monday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,689.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,627.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
