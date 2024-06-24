Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 11,733 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,444. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
