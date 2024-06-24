Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,897 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 656.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,656. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

