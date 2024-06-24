Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 397 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after buying an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,525,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,301. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

