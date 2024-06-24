Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 931 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

MS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. 8,268,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

