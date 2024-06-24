Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $267.81. 2,225,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

