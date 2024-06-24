Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,511. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

