Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $171,166,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 606.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.68.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,894,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,777,211. The stock has a market cap of $582.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

