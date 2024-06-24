Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

