Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 245 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.17. The stock had a trading volume of 511,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.17. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $266.67 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.