Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.13. 199,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

