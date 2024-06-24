Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,890,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

