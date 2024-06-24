Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $165.76. 7,588,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

