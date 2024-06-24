HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 18,349 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $610,287.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,779.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $922,373.76.

HCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. 2,464,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

