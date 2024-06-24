HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE:HCA opened at $338.92 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $343.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

