Hedera 24-Hour Volume Tops $61.30 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $61.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00040196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,686.95802 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07484372 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $31,898,098.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

