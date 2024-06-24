HI (HI) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $174,102.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048989 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $189,149.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.