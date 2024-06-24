HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 6.4% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 18,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 154,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $677.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,898 shares of company stock valued at $369,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.