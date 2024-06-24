Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,722. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.76 and a fifty-two week high of $218.45.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

