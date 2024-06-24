HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HRT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HireRight by 57.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

