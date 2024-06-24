HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on August 21st

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.

In related news, insider David Di Pilla sold 40,000,000 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$50,000,000.00 ($33,112,582.78). Insiders own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

