Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

