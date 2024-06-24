Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
HMC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
