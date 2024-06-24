HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

