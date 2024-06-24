Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON opened at $17.06 on Friday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

