Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,801. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.26.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

