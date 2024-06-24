Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $861.58 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $861.58 million and approximately $37.72 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
