InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s previous close.
InflaRx Stock Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,435. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
