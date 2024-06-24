InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,435. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 109.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

