Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. City Holding Co. owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 334,884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,178 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 183,045 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,302 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS PJAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.16. 22,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
